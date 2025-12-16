(Celebrity)
Kim Kardashian Has Given The ‘60s Beauty Trend Her Stamp Of Approval
Part Brigitte Bardot, part ‘90s baddie.
Kim Kardashian has been influencing since before influencing, as we know it now, was even a thing; indeed, a strong argument could be made that she helped invent the current model. So any trend she co-signs is well worth keeping an eye on. Her latest beauty obsession? High, ‘60s-inspired ponytails, like the one she wore to Paris Hilton’s Christmas party.
The All’s Fair star attended her childhood bestie’s fête in a snatched, high ponytail with plenty of volume and long, wavy lengths. She accessorized with a black headband and minimal (possibly no?) jewelry. The makeup, by frequent Kardashian collaborator Ash K. Holm, amped up the vintage vibes with rosy cheeks and cat-eye makeup. Overall, the beauty had a retro vibe that would look right at home on a member of a ‘60s girl group.
The mid-century throwback hair and makeup provided a fun and slightly unexpected contrast to her outfit, a slinky black dress with a deep V and exposed bra that evoked ‘90s Tom Ford.
If three makes a trend, it’s safe to say that bouncy 1960s ponytails have achieved the designation, and then some. The year kicked off with Nicole Kidman and Margaret Qualley wearing high, full, vintage-inspired ponytails to the Golden Globe Awards, while Ryan Destiny was in full-on baby doll mode this spring. And Kardashian has really been loving the style as of late: She and hairstylist Igor Rosales-Jackson have already played with the look twice — that we know of.