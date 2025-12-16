Kim Kardashian has been influencing since before influencing, as we know it now, was even a thing; indeed, a strong argument could be made that she helped invent the current model. So any trend she co-signs is well worth keeping an eye on. Her latest beauty obsession? High, ‘60s-inspired ponytails, like the one she wore to Paris Hilton’s Christmas party.

The All’s Fair star attended her childhood bestie’s fête in a snatched, high ponytail with plenty of volume and long, wavy lengths. She accessorized with a black headband and minimal (possibly no?) jewelry. The makeup, by frequent Kardashian collaborator Ash K. Holm, amped up the vintage vibes with rosy cheeks and cat-eye makeup. Overall, the beauty had a retro vibe that would look right at home on a member of a ‘60s girl group.

The mid-century throwback hair and makeup provided a fun and slightly unexpected contrast to her outfit, a slinky black dress with a deep V and exposed bra that evoked ‘90s Tom Ford.

If three makes a trend, it’s safe to say that bouncy 1960s ponytails have achieved the designation, and then some. The year kicked off with Nicole Kidman and Margaret Qualley wearing high, full, vintage-inspired ponytails to the Golden Globe Awards, while Ryan Destiny was in full-on baby doll mode this spring. And Kardashian has really been loving the style as of late: She and hairstylist Igor Rosales-Jackson have already played with the look twice — that we know of.