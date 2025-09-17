Swapping Hollywood red carpet glamour for downtown Manhattan polish, Meghann Fahy joined Chanel and Tribeca at their annual Through Her Lens kickoff luncheon on Tuesday. Despite flying across the country after the Emmy Awards where she was nominated for her role in Sirens, the star looked refreshed and radiant and gave a masterclass in fall dressing.

In line with the crisp September temperatures in the city, the 35-year-old opted for a collarless longline leather jacket, which had graced the Fall/Winter 2025 runway earlier this year. Fahy teamed the coverup with a simple black leather skirt by the house, as well as a quilted leather Chanel 25 bag and 18k yellow gold and diamond Coco Crush rings and earrings to complement her glow.

The newly-blonde actor, who is joining the artist development workshop as a juror this year for the first time, joked to reporters on the red carpet that she has had enough of high heels and is only opting for comfort from now on. Accordingly, she donned a pair of practical black leather loafers to match her ensemble.

From her breakthrough roles in The Bold Type and The White Lotus to her recent run in Sirens — as well as the forthcoming movies Drop and You Deserve Each Other and the Apple TV series The Good Daughter — the multi-faceted actor and best-dressed list fixture is more than primed to offer her talents to this year’s Through Her Lens program, which nurtures and uplifts women and non-binary filmmakers.

Fahy shares the esteemed 2025 Jury with Kaitlyn Dever, Allison Janney, Payal Kapadia, Issa Rae, and Jenny Slate.

Also joining the fold this year is Tessa Thompson, the 41-year-old Los Angeles native whose latest movie Hedda just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to critical acclaim (and immediate awards season buzz.)

As a ‘conversation leader’ and advisor for the program’s participants, Thompson will spend the next three days offering support, feedback, and helping the filmmakers develop their approach to breaking into the industry. Also acting as conversation leaders this year are Olivia Wilde, Pamela Abdy, Colleen Atwood, Laura Karpman, as well as Lucy Liu and director A.V. Rockwell, who were both in attendance in all their Chanel finery at the lunch.

The event, hosted at Locanda Verde at the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca, brought in major star power, with Sarah Paulson leading the way. The renowned actor is offering up her skillset as a mentor this year for the first time.

Next up, Paulson will be seen alongside a stellar cast in Ryan Murphy’s divorce lawyer drama All’s Fair (think: Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Kim Kardashian.) “I’m lucky I’ve got to work with so many women in my career, from Ocean’s Eight to American Horror Story. Anytime you can use your experience as a reference point to help those starting out in the field, you should,” she said.

Among those who took a pause in the middle of a busy schedule (fashion week, awards shows, and the international film festival circuit, to name just a few) were Phoebe Tonkin, Lily Allen, Ilana Glazer, Mariska Hargitay, Katie Couric, Havana Rose Liu, Francesca Scorsese, and Cazzie David.

Scroll through to see what they wore to the elegant affair, below: