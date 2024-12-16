You could call 2024 the year of the bob, considering the fact that so many celebrities went for shoulder length and above chops over the past 12 months. If you’ve managed to escape the temptation to try the shorter cut for yourself, you may change your mind upon realizing just how versatile it can be. All you have to do is look around and the trendsetting stars who have been sporting them. From sleek and flippy to big and bouncy, they’re doing it all with minimal inches. Take Gracie Abrams for example: The “That’s So True” singer has been providing major short hair inspiration all year long, and her latest slicked bob for Saturday Night Live on Dec. 14th is yet another example of how easily it can be switched up for any occasion — including your most festive gatherings.

Abrams has been rocking her micro bob since late last year, adding subtle variations here and there depending on where she’s going and what she’s wearing. One day it’s baby space buns with butterfly clips and a baby tee for a performance in Los Angeles, the next it’s voluminous, soft waves with a silky dress for her performance on the Vancouver stop of the Eras Tour. And when she’s off-duty, her bob might by styled simply with the slightest outward flick. But of course her very first SNL performance called for its own special glam moment. Her hairstylist Bobby Eliot needed to find something that complemented her two very different looks: A black strapless dress with a sheer ivory cape and a tuxedo shirt and pants (complete with bowtie and vest). The solution? A sleek, wet-look center-parted bob tucked behind her ears.

Eliot created the glamorous yet minimalist hairstyle using a few key MONDAY Haircare products. First, he prepped Abrams’ hair with the affordable line’s MOISTURE Leave-In Conditioner to keep it looking and feeling hydrated. Once it was styled perfectly straight, he got it to stay in place using MONDAY’s SLEEK HOLD Hairspray in layers until getting the finish he desired. But before you go running to pick up this under $7 finishing must-have, it’s worth noting that the hairspray actually hasn’t launched yet. While Eliot got his hands on a bottle a little early, you’ll have to wait to pick up yours early next month.

In the meantime, to get the “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer’s slicked hairstyle for your upcoming holiday and New Year’s Eve parties, another workable hairspray that leaves a shiny finish should do the trick. With all the dancing and general merriment you’ll be partaking in, you’re going want something that keeps every hair in place until you’re ready to call it a night.