It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Even if you’re watching the 96th annual Academy Awards at home a thousand miles away from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, the electricity and excitement in the air are still practically palpable. The culmination of the months-long awards season, the attending stars have saved their very best outfits and beauty choices for last — and that’s really saying something.

The famed red carpet has only just rolled out, but already, early arrivals like Eva Longoria, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jamie Lee Curtis are setting the (very glamorous) scene with their sleek, smoky eye makeup and immaculate blowouts — not to mention Vanessa Hudgens’ baby bump reveal. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union and Issa Rae are tapping right into that beloved ballerina bun trend with a pair of impossibly sophisticated, high-pulled updos. With so many more high-profile attendees still yet to make an appearance — including most of the biggest nominees and presenters like Emma Stone, Zendaya, Lily Gladstone, and Jennifer Lawrence — there’s no telling what the night will truly hold. The only promise is that it’s bound to be major.

Ahead, explore the best Oscars beauty of the night so far, with more looks added as the stars arrive.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Everything about Taylor-Joy’s look is perfectly color-coordinated, from her oyster nails to the smoke-gray eyeshadow (and even her icy hair color), all fitting right in with the cool-toned palette of her gown.

Danielle Brooks

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Old Hollywood glamour is always a great choice at the Oscars, but it’s rarely done as well as Brooks’ 2024 look. Her full, curled bob is an all-time classic, as are her arched brows and winged liner.

America Ferrera

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

She might have played a human in the movie, but Ferrera looks completely Barbie-fied at the Oscars. Her short, flipped bob is loaded with volume and shape while her makeup is classic and demure to let her glimmering pink gown shine.

Billie Eilish

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Totally antithetical to her usual edgy beauty and outfit choices, Eilish went the preppy route this year with round brush-shaped curtain bangs, warm pink cheeks, and lip-defining liner. Though one her more low-key looks, it’s all so captivating.

Hailee Steinfeld

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As one of the youngest Oscar nominees ever for 2010’s True Grit, Steinfeld knows it’s all about how a red carpet beauty moment and fashion choice play off each other. Because her gossamer-light gown is so flowy, she brilliantly paired it with a deep side-parted, slicked-down bun.

Quannah Chasinghorse

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Striking in a stain-finish scarlet lipstick that matches her equally silky gown, take a look at Chasinghorse’s eyeliner — it too is red, one of the coolest makeup picks of the night so far.

Vanessa Hudgens

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Radiant is the only way to describe Hudgens’ internet-breaking red carpet look. Revealing her pregnancy in a form-fitting black down, she complemented her beautiful bump with long French tip nails and a flowing half-ponytail complete with Y2K-inspired, face-framing strands.

Issa Rae

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rae’s tall, twisted updo is a true work of art. The intertwining twirls show off some pretty cinnamon-red highlights, peeking through the darker strands like an accessory. A gentle liner wing makes her lashes look even fuller, and her lip gloss matches the body shine through her décolletage — and the sequins on her gown.

Eva Longoria

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

So classically glamorous and more than a little sultry with her long, nude-polished nails and dramatic eye makeup, Longoria’s look is a high water mark of the evening — and that’s to say nothing of her extra-shiny hair, blown straight with a center-part.

Gabrielle Union

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At once so ethereal and elegant, Union’s neat, high bun keeps the balletcore trend going strong for another year. Her fluttery lashes and delicate pink lipstick heighten an effect that’s frankly rather fairylike, too.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Blowouts simply don’t get better than Curtis’ sleek silver take, expertly brushed back and shaped with plenty of manageable volume. Softly smoky eye makeup rounds out her Oscar night look.

More to come....