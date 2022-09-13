Certain ‘90s beauty trends have made such an impact that it’s probably safe to remove their association with the decade altogether; these looks seem to be around for the long haul and should therefore be dubbed as timeless. One of the most prominent trends of the ‘90s was brown and mauve lipstick shades. And tonight on the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Hollywood’s biggest stars are reviving the ‘90s makeup look.

While some celebrities are more than willing to go bold with their red carpet beauty looks, many prefer to keep things classic; especially at a more traditionally formal event like the Emmys. Neutral lip shades are a popular choice for a reason; not only are they the perfect balance to a more sparkly or daring eye look, but they’re universally flattering — plus, they’re much easier to touch up between sips of champagne. Mauve lipstick, the slightly rosier sister to the classic ‘90s brown lip, was all over the Emmys red carpet on stars like Sydney Sweeney, Christina Ricci, and Rhea Seehorn, while celebs like Ariana Debose and Lily James went full ‘90s with brown lips.

Ahead, see all the ‘90s-inspired beauty looks at this year’s Emmys.

Lily James

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Brown lipstick was a staple of the ‘90s and they’re back in a big way — take this monochromatic glam moment from Lily James, for instance. Plus, the subtle sparkle on her eyes ups the glamour for the star-studded occasion.

Sydney Sweeney

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

This shade of mauve lipstick gives Sweeney a gorgeous youthful glow, especially when combined with her rosy blush and soft, face-framing waves.

Kim Ji-Yeon

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The subtlety of this look is precisely what makes it so captivating, with Ji-Yeon’s soft pink lipstick serving as the perfect pop of color.

Sandra Oh

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sandra Oh’s purple glittery ensemble is making quite the statement, so it makes sense that she would pare down her makeup. Her monochromatic purple look lets her outfit shine while still giving her a regal elegance.

Christina Ricci

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Smokey eyes are not uncommon on the red carpet, but Ricci played hers up with a mauve pink shade that acts are the balancing act of the whole look.

Rhea Seehorn

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

With her bold copper eyes matching her gown, Seehorn decided to go for a more understated lip color. This mauve shade has a hint of coral, tying in perfectly with the rest of her look.

Ariana DeBose

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

DeBose’s glossy brown lip color and frosty purple eyeshadow are an overt ode to the ‘90s, and it’s seriously so stunning.