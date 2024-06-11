Who doesn’t love a multifunctional anything? It doesn’t matter if it’s a reversible top, a 5-in-1 skin care product, or a highly versatile haircut — getting a few uses out of a single piece is always beyond welcomed. That sentiment goes double for the summer season, too, when temperatures are soaring and energy is best reserved for fun trips and social hangouts. It seems like Kerry Washington appreciates the power of adaptability as much as anyone, and her latest set of back-to-back looks, shown off at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, proves it. Washington’s wispy bangs, styled in a piece-y, elegantly tousled manner, do more than just transform the look of her long, layered bob. She’s shown two different ways to wear the fringe in as many days, underscoring just how flexible a simple haircut can truly be.

Washington arrived at the red carpet premiere of The Knife, an upcoming horror movie that doubles as her husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s directorial debut, on June 9. There at the SVA Theater, she posed for the photographers in a ruby red, fringe-covered Sportmax gown from the FW24 RTW and her long bob full of waves and effortless texture. Those eyelash-length bangs blend beautifully with the rest of her hair, styled to split the larger pieces rather than a uniform, blunt look.

Wispier bangs are always a cool look, but they’re an especially smart choice for those who want to try fringe in the summer. They’re a little lighter in weight, allowing for fresh air and breeze to circulate — an essential for sweltering June, July, and August, as anyone who’s had bangs through the season knows all too well.

Here’s the thing, though. Committing to the haircut doesn’t mean being married to one specific style. Just one day earlier, Washington hosted the film festival’s special conversation with Nicole Avant, called Legacy and Impact In Storytelling. While she appears to be wearing a wig — the ends of her bob are a few inches shorter than at the premiere of The Knife — she still has bangs. But this time, they’re swept to the side.

If you get bangs cut long enough, they can be worn in a blunt style, open-parted like a curtain, brushed to the side, or clipped back to expose some forehead. Actually going for the chop might feel like a major deal, but as Washington demonstrates, the possibilities are vast.