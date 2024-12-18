Leave it to Kerry Washington to make even the most polarizing hair trend feel totally wearable. The star of Netflix’s new war drama The Six Triple Eight has a refreshing approach when it comes to trying out new styles, whether it be big, bouncy bobs, waist-length braids, or even a piece-y pixie. That’s partly because she and her trusted stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew often make use of extensions and other non-permanent pieces as a way of experimenting without too much commitment. And that’s exactly what they did for Washington’s new DuJour spread, in which the actor debuts a chic and statement-making set of baby bangs.

Micro fringe has gone in and out of fashion for decades now, with major peaks in the 1920s, 1950s (think Audrey Hepburn), and 1990s. But they popped back up in a major way during Paris Fashion Week last year, and celebrities have been showing their support ever since. Some of the most notable names to co-sign the baby bang resurgence include Zendaya, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Rodrigo, so Washington is in good company with her latest editorial look.

Each of the aforementioned style stars have managed to make their super short bangs their own — proving that they may be more versatile than you thought. For the Scandal actor, the effect was sleek and sophisticated with just a little bit of edge. And the hair worked perfectly with the high fashion looks Washington wore in the magazine’s winter issue, which included show-stopping pieces by Dior, Chanel, and more.

Sturdivant-Drew used her own line of TSD wigs and extensions to create Washington’s pin-straight, waist-length hairstyle. Although she didn’t specify exactly what pieces were used, her brand does offer a strikingly similar style as well as some clip-in bangs so you can try out the look without having to snip a single hair.

Washington’s super-polished take on the trend can be just the cue you needed to give it a whirl. With the brow-skimming fringe and face-framing layers, it’s actually the perfect style to draw attention to your eyes and cheekbones. Looking for a place to wear your (real or faux) baby bangs? Embrace the edgy-glam the Unprisoned star masters in the magazine and pair it with some sparkling dress or statement tights at your upcoming holiday parties.