For stylish celebrities, New York Fashion Week can be one of the busiest times of the year. The bigger the star, the more events to attend within a short span of time — and of course they want to show up looking flawless at every single one. This also means frequent wardrobe changes, so it can be a benefit to find versatile beauty looks that can work with a wide variety of different ensembles. A perfect example of this is Kerry Washington’s burgundy nails, which she paired with two separate outfits at two separate NYFW shows, proving that the shade is a no-fail for winter.

The Scandal star started off her packed schedule on Feb. 11 with a stop at Michael Kors’ Fall 2025 show. Dressed in a plunging navy dress with an asymmetrical hem from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection and wearing her waist-length braids in a bun, Washington opted for black cherry nails for a cozy, seasonal hue that still feels a little vampy. The actor completed her multitasking beauty look with her signature makeup: Soft smoky eyes and a sheer, nude lip.

Later that night, the Six Triple Eight actor attended Thom Browne’s Fall/Winter 2025 show with the same nail color, this time suited up in a pinstripe blazer and coordinating ankle-length skirt with her braids left long and loose. While the two looks had distinctly different vibes — the former more party-ready, the latter more buttoned up and preppy — her moody mani was just as fitting for both.

(+) Hippolyte Petit/BFA.com/Shutterstock (+) Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Washington’s manicure came courtesy of celebrity nail artist Mo Qin, who also works with stars like Dakota Johnson, Katy Perry, and Selena Gomez. While Qin did not provide a breakdown of what she used to create the actor’s Bordeaux-colored nails, you won’t be hard pressed to find something similar. Because burgundy tends to be so popular this time of year (Gemma Chan, Kourtney Kardashian, and Angelina Jolie are among the color’s famous fans), there are plenty of options to choose from, like Chanel’s Rouge Noir or OPI’s Malaga Wine.

Of course a vampy, burgundy nail polish can work in any season — depending on your desired mood and outfit — but it feels especially apropos in the winter months. So if you find yourself needing a mani with some mileage in this cold climate, follow Washington’s lead and reach for a rich, wine-colored shade that will work with a multitude of wardrobe favorites.