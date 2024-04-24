Kourtney Kardashian is pulling out all the stops for her 45th birthday. Even though her special day was officially on April 18, the A-lister has been celebrating for almost two weeks straight, commemorating it with a family vacation to the Bahamas, a new cartilage piercing, seven different cakes (yes, you read that right), and of course, a slew of swimsuit-clad photo dumps on Instagram. For her third celebratory post of the week, Kardashian offered a close-up of her best birthday look yet: a vintage Dior by John Galliano printed bikini from the atelier’s coveted ‘Rasta Mania’ 2004 collection, which honored Jamaican culture.

On April 23, Kardashian posted a carousel of memories from her birthday getaway, including snaps of the breathtaking view from their beachside rental, moments with her husband, Travis Barker, and most notably, the aforementioned OOTD. The Lemme founder looked sunkissed and ultra-glowy in the vibrant John Galliano design, which featured a balconette bra and high-waisted bikini bottoms. The two-piece set was adorned with the colors of the Jamaican flag and various Bob Marley-inspired illustrations. To let her striking bikini grab all the worthy attention, the reality star opted for minimal accents — only a black pair of oval sunglasses rounded out her beach-ready look. Kardashian’s most recent archival find is quite impressive as it debuted back in 2003 alongside a collection of printed slip dresses, mini skirts, Saddle Bags, one-piece swimsuits, corset tops, sneakers, and more — some of which you can still source from secondhand shops today.

While Kardashian’s vintage look certainly has the internet in a tizzy, turns out, the swimwear staple isn’t a new addition to her designer collection. Hardcore fashion enthusiasts know Kardashian’s Dior number first went viral back in the summer of 2019, when the paparazzi spotted the star wearing it in Costa Rica. She styled the bikini very similarly almost five years ago, this time with burgundy oval sunglasses and an assortment of layered silver earrings.

Even though Kardashian’s exact silhouette is difficult to find (unless you get lucky at your local thrift shop), pieces from the same Dior collection can still be found on consignment sites like 1stDibs. Shop the curated edit below for a mixture of vintage and of-the-moment pieces inspired by Kardashian’s latest birthday look.