Kendall Jenner Wore A Gray Hoodie To Work & That’s So Relatable

If you’ve found it difficult to get dressed for the office in the last few months, you’re certainly not alone. It takes time and effort to brush up on your 9-to-5 styling skills in this hybrid work environment. Perhaps you want to wear elastic waistband pants with a button-down or a blazer with leggings. The good thing is that you can incorporate your favorite loungewear into an office-friendly look and Kendall Jenner’s recent gray hoodie outfit is proof of this. The model wore the cozy piece into FWRD’s headquarters on Dec. 14, where she’s the creative director for the e-tailer. Her relaxed, but put-together work outfit signaled that she, too, had no desire to wear an uncomfortable shirt or a prickly sweater unless absolutely necessary.

The trick to mastering her elevated, but casual ensemble lies in how she styled her hoodie. First, she dressed up the comfy piece with straight-leg black pants (versus jeans), so the whole look felt tailored and purposeful. Then, she slipped into a pair of black Garden boots from The Row. (A label that excels in making work-appropriate, luxe clothing.) She then covered up with a sleek black coat and slung a large carry-all bag over her shoulders — presumably one big enough to hold her laptop in. Finally, a pair of square sunnies, which is a Jenner signature, completed the look.

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID

A polished wool coat like Jenner’s has the ability to make any leisure piece feel more put together and this wasn’t the first time the model utilized this combo. Back in 2016, she donned a monochrome, dressed-up airport look that featured an off-white cashmere hoodie, a trench, and a set of stiletto-heeled ankle booties. Although the label behind Jenner’s exact hoodie is currently unknown, there’s no shortage of identical pieces for you to shop. The next time you’re headed into the office — perhaps in the new year — give the gray hoodie, wool coat, and trouser look a try. Don’t forget to rock a sleek pair of loafers or boots, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.