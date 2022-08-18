Hailey Bieber & Rihanna Agree: Extra Tall Boots Are A Must Have For Fall

For some celebrities, like Demi Moore and Selena Gomez, they’re all about summer as they’re spending August in swimsuits and flooding their Instagram feeds with vacation photos. On the other hand, some stars have decided to get a jumpstart on fall by putting their bikinis away and reaching for cozy autumn-inspired pieces. Kylie Jenner, for example, was spotted in a fall-appropriate moto jacket for dinner with Travis Scott, confirming that the inevitable wardrobe shift has begun. Take Hailey Bieber’s knee-high boots outfit, too, as further proof that celebs are bidding their summer wardrobes adieu and welcoming in fall staples.

On August 17, the Rhode founder and her husband Justin Bieber went out for date night at Catch Steak in West Hollywood. For the romantic occasion, Bieber wore a sleek and minimalistic look comprised of a cozy button-down sweater dress and knee-high boots from Gia Borghini’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whitley. While the star has slowly incorporated transitional-weather pieces into her ensembles as of late — she recently wore a leather bomber, for example — the boots signaled the official beginning of fall dressing. To finish off her all-black moment, she stuck with her go-to accessories: a Prada Cleo handbag and her oval Balenciaga sunglasses.

The styling formula for the model’s look is relatively simple to follow. All you have to do is reach for a long-sleeve mini dress — Bieber opted for a knit option to keep warm in — and then slip into a pair of coordinating knee-high boots. Her pair from the collaboration had a four-inch heel that added a sultry feel to the outfit for date night, but you can channel a similar vibe with a flat-heeled pair as well. Then, add in accessories that match the color of your garments. For Bieber, this meant black sunnies and a black bag to go with the edgy feel.

In the edit ahead, you’ll be able to shop Bieber’s exact look. Plus, you can browse TZR’s picks for emulating a similar off-duty model outfit.

