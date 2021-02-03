Finding a pair of white sneakers that's comfortable, versatile, and affordable can be tricky. To demystify the search, it's worth conferring with the celebrity set — many of whom have tried dozens of silhouettes over the years and found their favorites. Enter Kendall Jenner. The model's white sneakers from Adidas ticks off every aforementioned box. They're practical, fashionable, and are under $200.

On Feb. 2, Jenner was spotted at a gas station in Beverly Hills while wearing a quintessential "groutfit" — gray outfit — for an afternoon of errands. For her laidback, I'm-getting-gas attire, the street style star wore Gymshark's gray sports bra and flex cycling shorts. Around her hips was a buzzed-about accoutrement — a Phoenix Suns sweatshirt from (rumored) boyfriend Devin Booker. Though the two have been low-key about the status of their relationship, this subtle fashion choice from Jenner might put your own theories about the duo to rest. On her feet were Adidas Originals' ZX 2K Flux sneakers, which are $150 and are in stock on ASOS right now. The footwear's lightweight midsole and textured grip tread make it suitable for wearing while you run errands or get a great workout in. Stamped with Adidas' emblematic three-stripe motif, the versatile sneaker is sure to provide a desirable change of pace from Stan Smiths and other sneakers on the market.

RAAK/BACKGRID

The spring-appropriate pick feels right at home in Jenner's robust assortment of Adidas kicks — a veritable perk that comes with being a longtime ambassador for the brand. (Adidas first recruited Jenner to be part of its family in 2017 as the face of its Originals line.) As usual, Jenner always finds a fresh way to wear her cool trainers — which, in this case, happens to be super imitable. As you add her white sneakers to your checkout cart, grab Jenner's exact DMY BY DMY frames, which Hailey Bieber and Priyanka Chopra have also co-signed, and her Gymshark set, ahead. The exact colorway she wore is out of stock, but the activewear brand's marl gray style with pink accents is nearly a dupe of Jenner's. From there, tie in a Heron Preston gray hoodie and, of course, wear a proper face covering.

