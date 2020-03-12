Just when you thought that your denim collection was at a standstill, Kendall Jenner's white jeans prove that the tricky wash is in fact a Spring-time staple and the model's latest look should be bookmarked for when you need a little inspiration. Consisting of just four easy pieces, the full outfit is bound to be in heavy rotation in your wardrobe as the season progresses.

As a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it comes as no surprise that the model is a style muse within her own right (considering practically everything she wears sells-out immediately) and her latest display is no different. So if you were uncertain about bringing the shade into your daily lineup, Jenner is proof it's worth the try.

On Mar. 10, the 24-year-old sported high-rise white carpenter jeans, complimenting the ultra high waist with a short-sleeve knit cardigan that's daringly cropped. For accessories, she went with her a Louis Vuitton Pochette and chunky color-blocked sneakers. Her exact New Balance sneakers are an exclusive collab with sporty menswear brand Casablanca, of which Jenner is a fan. The exact 327 "Idealiste" model isn't available until Apr. 4 however the brand has a bevy of similar silhouettes in equally summer-ready colors.

GAMR/MAXLOPES / BACKGRID

Jenner's take on white denim is simply the perfect warm-weather jean and, considering their versatility, there's no reason not to invest in a pair for yourself. If you're a thrifty shopper, a vintage pair of Dickie's carpenter jeans would do the trick. Otherwise, Vince's utility option, $265, that can be paired with a relaxed graphic tee and a fitted tank, alike. Follow the model's lead by elevating the look with trendy accessories (like a mini baguette or chunky dad sneaker). But for those that would prefer a cult classic that will stand the test of time, New Balance has a ton of new styles on par with the sporty feel. Take these 991 Low-Top sneakers, $213, into consideration — as they have have bold hues that double as a neutral in just about any wardrobe.

If you're looking to recreate Jenner's look for yourself, continue on to shop similar styles, ahead.