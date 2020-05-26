When it comes to seasonal (and locational) dressing, there's no hot time quite like summer in the city. For those who may need a reminder of iconic NYC style, there's an avalanche of short-skirted looks that Sarah Jessica Parker wore for her role in Sex And The City that are sure to do the trick. Over the course of the series, the best summer dresses Carrie Bradshaw wore during its six-season run are a chronicle of Manhattan style, complete with contemporary flapper minis and kaftans alike.

Whether traipsing off to gallery openings or grabbing a bite with her girlfriends, the character's ensembles were always not just on trend, but trend defining — and, many of them can (and should) be copied today. Take, for example, Bradshaw's iconic Christian Dior newspaper dress, which can be repeated by way of Holiday the Label's easy vacation slip. Or, if you prefer something more simple, TALENTLESS makes a close-second tank dress that's just like the one Bradshaw wore around town in Season 2.

For all the best warm-weather dresses (and how to try them, yourself), continue ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Summer Dresses Carrie Bradshaw Wore: Fringe Minidress

SEX AND THE CITY (HBO)

For her first date with Aleksandr, Bradshaw went old Manhattan glamour with a '20s era fringe-beaded mini dress. The Attico never misses a glossy night-out look, and the brand's on-sale embellished dress is the perfect look-alike.

Summer Dresses Carrie Bradshaw Wore: Silk Chiffon Drop-shoulder Dress

SEX AND THE CITY (HBO)

This asymmetrical dress is from Australian designer `Richard Tyler's Resort 2001 collection. While SJP donated her version to Museum Victoria two years later, there are a few other chiffon silk drop-shoulder frocks on the market, like LoveShackFancy's white floral summer dress.

Summer Dresses Carrie Bradshaw Wore: Christian Dior Newspaper Dress

SEX AND THE CITY (HBO)

For Bradshaw's famous confrontation with Big's ex-wife Natasha, the fictional columnist went bold with a newspaper-printed Christian Dior dress. Never ceasing to be her truest self, the statement dress was the perfect fit for the moment, and has become an iconic style indicative of the show since. For the same look, try Holiday the Label's version:

Summer Dresses Carrie Bradshaw Wore: Giraffe Print Dress

SEX AND THE CITY (HBO)

Moments before a mugger purloined her purple baguette bag (the early-'00s trend we have Bradshaw to thank for), the dress she appeared in was just as vibrant — a long-sleeved, giraffe-printed wrap dress that was made to stand out. NIC+ZOE has a cool-toned version, and it happens to be on sale now.

Summer Dresses Carrie Bradshaw Wore: Easy Floral Maxidress

SEX AND THE CITY (HBO)

This parchment tank dress features a square neckline that's destined for warm-weather wear, and it happens to share the same printed language as Antiguan resort wear label Coco Shop's Tiered Ruffle Dress.

Summer Dresses Carrie Bradshaw Wore: One-shoulder Kaftan

SEX AND THE CITY (HBO)

For a day of gallery-hopping with Charlotte, Bradshaw wore a colorful, off-shoulder kaftan that's just as fit for the beach. Camilla's years-long prowess in printed silk dresses makes this silhouette the one to try:

Summer Dresses Carrie Bradshaw Wore: Tank Dress

SEX AND THE CITY (HBO)

And, for those who prefer casual, no-fuss comfort, opt for Carrie's stone-hued tank dress, which TALENTLESS happens to have just released a dupe of.