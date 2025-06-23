Hailey Bieber is taking her newly-minted status as a billion dollar businesswoman in her stride — as evidenced by her New York City outfits this weekend. The always on-trend supermodel and beauty Rhode founder was in Manhattan for a slew of work and fun, stepping out several times in looks befitting of a unicorn founder.

First up, the 28-year-old joined friends and fellow it girls Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone for a night out at Chez Fifi on the Upper East Side. For the catchup at one of the city’s most sought-after eateries of the moment, Bieber opted for ankle-grazing straight leg blue jeans and a glossy black leather jacket. Her new favorite accessory of late appears to be the Babylone peep-toe leather mules by Saint Laurent, which proved to be her go-to choice for a chic and effortless Friday night look.

As the mom-of-one was not wearing her wedding ring or Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring for the Friday night hangout — or when she went to The Commerce Inn in the West Village for breakfast earlier that day — fans were perplexed. However, when she took to her Instagram Stories the next morning, her large solitaire sparkler was prominently positioned in the shot.

On Saturday afternoon, Bieber was evidently in a retro mood. Endorsing two nostalgic trends, she took a pair of polka dot capris out for a spin. Unsurprisingly, the $138 cropped cotton leggings by Paloma Wool have now sold out and even amassed a waitlist.

Bieber, who loves a subtle stealth wealth moment as much as she loves a micro trend, kept the rest of the ensemble classic by styling the bottoms with a simple black tank, kitten heel thong sandals by Toteme, and The Row’s Park tote. The sporty chic mix of high-low proved to be the perfect look for attending Bar Pitti in Soho, and then stopping by sports convention Fanatics Fest and Jay Z’s star-studded 40/40 Club pop-up with Justine Skye later in the day.

Getty Images

Continuing the style streak, Bieber channeled 1990s supermodel energy on Saturday night. Joining friends at one of her favorite spots, Cafe Zaffri at the NYC outpost of London’s The Twenty Two, the beauty maven wowed fans waiting patiently for autographs in an emerald green mini.

Getty Images

The strapless and ruched number showcased her golden tan and mega-watt glow — maybe another reason to consider ordering Rhode’s just-dropped Glazing Mist. As for accessories, Bieber showed she’s a practical packer by rewearing her same luxe, goes-with-everything The Row bag and Saint Laurent shoes.