Whenever you feel yourself slipping into a hair or makeup rut, just look to Keke Palmer to get yourself out of it. Arguably, no one has as much fun with their beauty looks as the multi-hyphenate star. Palmer doesn’t shy away from a full glam moment, whether it’s a glossy ombré lip or 2016-era cut-crease eyeshadow. The I Love Boosters actor demonstrates the same range with her hairstyles. She’s done sleek and straight looks, sculptural updos, red curls, and most recently, an espresso brunette pixie. Now, Palmer is back to being a redhead with fresh copper highlights.

Palmer debuted her new look during her April 28th appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In lieu of allover color, the star added red to the top layers of her pixie, leaving the sides and perimeter deep brunette. The touch of red gives her cut even more of a ‘90s vibe. While the star was spotted at the Time 100 Gala in New York City with dark hair just a few days prior, this isn’t the first time she’s had short red hair. Prior to going back to her natural hue, Palmer has experimented with both ginger highlights and allover color.

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Palmer kept the color story going with a very on-trend monochromatic makeup look. She paired a winged-out shimmery eye with matching blush and a glossy pink lip. With the I Love Boosters press tour just kicking off, expect weeks of fresh inspo from Palmer ahead of the film’s May 22 release.