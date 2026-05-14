When it comes to Keke Palmer, one thing is for sure, and two things are for certain: She is going to give us a hair moment. Though the multi-hyphenate has been committed to her copper pixie for quite some time now, she takes frequent follicular detours; think the burgundy bixie she wore to the 2026 Met Gala or her brief return to dark hair in April. So it was all but guaranteed that she would show up and show out for the premiere of her new film, I Love Boosters — and with her braided updo, she did exactly that.

At the May 13 event, held at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater Complex, Palmer wore pick-and-drop braids in her signature shade of copper, styled as a chic chignon at the top of her head. Several braids were left out at the front and wrapped around as a side-parted, swept-back bang, while a few more were left loose as face-framing tendrils. Thanks to the loose ends of the braids, the chignon had a sexy, tousled vibe; think ‘90s hair magazine style meets Pamela Anderson updo.

The actor paired the hairstyle with equally fun makeup: Skinny copper brows, glossy berry lips, sharp winged eyeliner, and shimmering silver eyeshadow.

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Palmer unveiled her braids on Instagram two days before the premiere, in a video announcing that she and co-star LaKeith Stanfield would be pumping (and paying for) gas during a “boosted” giveaway on May 12. During that event, she opted for another ‘90s-esque look: Multiple baby Bantu knots at the crown, with flowing ends in the back.