Just when you think Keke Palmer’s tried every glamorous cut, style, and hair color in the book, she finds a way to keep even her most dedicated fans on their toes — and she does it by thinking outside the box. This year was an especially aesthetically experimental one for the multitalented star, filled with mermaid waves, glossy braids, and even some temporary bangs. But there doesn’t seem to be anything one-night-only about Palmer’s new blonde hair and matching set of bleached brows. That’s right — not only did the “Standards” singer go for the most electrifying shade of platinum through her bouncy curls, but she kept the light-and-bright fun going with the coolest faded eyebrow effect down below.

In her typical fun-loving fashion, Palmer showed off the first glimpses of her new look with a silly video posted to Instagram. In front of her illuminated Christmas tree, she did some (high-key incredible) renditions of her favorite holiday tunes, along with a sweet caption wishing her followers well. That said, it’s a bit difficult to focus on her belting out lines from iconic Darlene Love songs with that brand new hair color and the sultry, intricate updo she wore to go with it.

As a true beauty chameleon, naturally Palmer’s played around with different shades of blonde before — but the snow white brows take the look to an entirely new stratosphere. It’s a little editorial and a little futuristic all at once, and it puts the coolest focus on her winged-out eye makeup and peachy pink cheeks.

The bleached brow aesthetic is a polarizing one, but a look that’s been pretty consistently popular among celebrities and for models on the runway. In the past year alone, fellow A-list stars like Kylie Jenner, Marren Morris, and Lizzo all tried the look out, and the year before saw the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Julia Fox, and Hari Nef get in on the fun, too. And that trend has nothing on the general blonde hair craze that’s captured the attention of everyone from Beyoncé to Kate Beckinsale — and that’s a trend easy to participate in.

If this is how Palmer ends 2023, there’s no telling how she’ll start 2024.