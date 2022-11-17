(Hair)

Silk Press Season Is Alive & Well, And These 7 Styles Are Proof

*saves to mood board

@fleekyhaircompany
Silk press hairstyles

Unlike a relaxer, a silk press straightens natural curls, san chemicals. Instead, a blow dryer and hair straightener is used to smooth out curls. The result: a minimal heat hairstyle with lots of body, movement, and shine. Ahead, seven silk press hairstyles to aspire to for one fiery fall.

@koexperience

Auburn Autumn

Experiment with color this fall season and try your luck with trendy copper. Like all color treatments, be sure to incorporate color-safe shampoo and conditioner to retain salon-worthy color.

@h2brooklyn
Tap