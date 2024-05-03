Do you think Keke Palmer maintains the world’s most extensive mood board collection, or does she simply keep all her creativity up top in her mind? Whatever her process is, it’s surely a vast one — how else can you explain her legitimately never-ending stream of groundbreaking hairstyles, manicures, and makeup looks? In fact, her NBC gameshow Password is basically a national television platform for displaying them all. With her latest look, though, she combines several-of-the-moment trends into one incredible moment. Palmer’s blue French manicure features pretty sky-colored tips perfect for summer, but she doesn’t stop at just a fun twist on a classic. The actor-producer-singer also topped a selection of the nails with adorable heart-shaped nail charms — a special hidden detail that’s rapidly growing in popularity.

Palmer revealed the stunning new set in a series of promotional photos for the latest batch of Password episodes. Channeling a little bit of retro glamour in a ‘90s-style denim blazer and matching trousers, Palmer poses with an adorable bow barrette in her partially pulled-back hair. The bright blue tips on her square-shaped manicure matches the fabric of her ensemble, white the red, heart-shaped crystals fixed to her ring fingernails coordinate with her ruby-colored lipstick.

Even the charms themselves look a bit vintage, the edges scalloped in gold like a retro Valentine. It certainly fits right in the the floral-covered tie tucked into the front of Palmer’s denim blazer. This isn’t the first time the star has worn 3D nail art, though. Back in December, she showed off a sparkling collection of crystals placed across a set of aura nails, and she’s been known to sport textured, raise designs on a few occasions, too.

And as usual, Palmer is right on-trend with the look. Nail charms are popping up on her fellow A-listers with increasing regularity, but the fun part is how varied the styles can be. They range from piercing-like hoops to laser-cut studs, cartoonish shapes, and hyper-realistic flowers. Rihanna just wore a whole bouquet’s worth of 3D florals on the cover on Vogue China, in fact.

Seemingly the next big wave of nail art, it seems like Palmer’s charms will be everywhere in coming months.