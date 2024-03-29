Rihanna’s always been synonymous with innovation, but it’s her consistent ability to shake things up that really sets her apart as a legend — both in business, music, and with her aesthetics. The megastar marked an entirely new chapter this month with the announcement of Fenty Beauty’s arrival in mainland China, and she marked the occasion with an equally groundbreaking new photoshoot. On the cover of Vogue China, Rihanna’s 3D floral nails, long blonde hair, and thoroughly on-trend cowboy hat show off the biggest style crazes of the moment while simultaneously introducing some new ones.

On the April cover, the spring blooms motif is everywhere. Flowers are embroidered with beads along the side of her cowboy hat, they cover her intricate jacket and bustier set, and are sprinkled across her long, sharp, metallic red nails. Celebrity manicurist Kim Truong created the elaborate set, sharing the detailed photos to her own Instagram and explaining exactly how she brought them to life. The custom nails were made with Jenny Secret x Après Nails tips in the extra, extra-long length, then coated in a combination of gel polish in shades Vampire Drunk and Heavenly.

The vampy red is incredible, of course — and matches Rih’s high-shine lipstick — but the real draw of this nail set are the 3D floral charms carefully affixed to each one. Truong shared that the tiny blooms actually come courtesy of City Nails 5, a popular beauty supply store in Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley.

Rihanna’s look brings the 3D trend into the mainstream, but it’s enjoyed quiet popularity among other stars for a while now, too. Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney have both worn protruding white florals on the red carpet, while Beyoncé’s turquoise-studded French manicure made headlines as she announced her new country-western album. Even classic crystals make for an easy way to get the look, as demonstrated by Kerry Washington.

With spring in full bloom, there’s no better time to try out a floral trend — and this one is legitimately groundbreaking.