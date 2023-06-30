Beyoncé works hard and plays hard. The singer just wrapped up the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour, closing out with two shows in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday and Wednesday night, and now she’s in Paris for a little R&R before starting her North American leg next month. On June 29, the singer shared a few photos from the City of Light on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her downtime activities and off-duty outfits. In one of the images, Beyoncé rocks a crystal denim blazer and jeans look while the Parisian skyline looms behind her. (Based on the scenery, we think she is somewhere along the Seine!)

The singer’s two-piece outfit is from the celebrity-beloved brand Area — everyone from Ariana Grande to Michelle Obama has sported the New York City label, which was founded in 2014 by designers Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg. As you may know, Area creates intricate crystal-embellished ready-to-wear with a sultry vibe, which the pieces on Beyoncé epitomize, and items from its collections tend to quickly sell out. For proof, when we tried to search for the singer’s exact outerwear and bottoms, we discovered only a few sizes are left in her jacket. (Psst, Farfetch has it in a 0 and 4 while SSENSE offers the denim piece in a 0 and 2.)

If you keep track of what the singer wears, you’ll know the star loves to make a statement with every outfit, so this blingy crystal blazer — with a very low neckline — and cutout jeans suited her quite well. To complete the rest of her vacation outfit, Beyoncé rocked a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, Louis Vuitton’s Coussin bag, and a bright red lip. A silver horse-shaped balloon served as a final photo prop, which was an obvious nod to her Renaissance album cover. In that photo, she was covered in 100,000 Swarovski crystals, which were stitched and hammered together with silver rhinestones — we’re sensing a theme here.

Keep an eye out for more of Bey’s “out-of-the-office” looks as she makes her way around Paris. After all, she has a few weeks left to relax before her world tour starts up again on July 11 in Toronto, Canada. Folks there, prepare yourself for her imminent arrival by perhaps recreating this outfit with the pieces ahead — your look may just catch her attention at the show.