Sparkle has always been a longtime love for Pandora — and, of course, for Dame Pat McGrath. This fall, the pair have combined their shared love of glitz, as well as jewelry and color, in a new capsule collection. Their Pandora x Pat McGrath line is filled with bursts of McGrath’s signature rich red, purple, and gold hues across 17 pieces, all inspired by the gleam of gemstones and beauty products.

“To me, makeup and jewelry have always been the same art,” said McGrath in a press release. “I adorn the body with color, light, crystal, glitter, and pure pigment. Jewelry is that same instinct made eternal. With Pandora, the two arts I have always loved became a single language.”

That “single language” can be seen in the collection’s assortment of rings and charms, which launch on October 8. Each style can be worn on its own or stacked and layered on necklaces and bracelets — and luckily, Pandora has plenty of customizable chains for customers to add to. The capsule’s Lips of Love ring is a clear standout, with its kiss-ready lips framing a pavé crystal heart. The signature symbol of McGrath (who’s renowned for her own glossed lips) can also be seen in pendants shaped like ombré lips and shiny metallic lips. Elsewhere, heart motifs appear in red and two-toned anatomical hearts, as well as charms shaped like hands holding a rounded heart.

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Rounding out the collection are playful lipstick and lip gloss charms that will make perfect gifts for any beauty lover in your life. McGrath fans can also spot pieces proclaiming “Stunning my love,” “Divine,” and more statements from the iconic makeup artist herself — almost as if she’s in the room with you.

“This collection is the result of two creative voices coming together around one powerful idea: color as a force for transformation,” said Pandora Creative Directors Francesco Terzo and Alessandro Filippo Ficarelli in a press release. “Inspired by the textures, finishes, and visual effects found in beauty, we pushed materials to create surfaces rich in depth and emotion.”

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McGrath and Pandora’s capsule is an ode to the joy of accessorizing and putting on makeup. It’s a glam entry into the jewelry brand’s busy year, which has included capsule launches with Bridgerton and stylist Harry Lambert, plus the expansion of its alluring Talisman collection. You can shop the full Pandora x Pat McGrath line, which retails from $58 to $250, when it launches on Pandora.net and in select Pandora stores on October 8.