As all neutral-loving fashion enthusiasts know, a surefire way to spice up a black-on-black look is through some unique jewelry. But why limit your outfit’s shine factor to just earrings, a necklace, and some rings? Other notable accents, like an abstract belt, can cause just as much conversation as a pair of luxe diamond earrings. For proof, check out Uma Thurman’s latest all-black outfit, which she made red carpet-ready via a one-of-a-kind statement belt courtesy of Rabanne. Trust us, you’ll never underestimate the power of a high-fashion belt again.

On April 18, Thurman joined her former castmates John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson at a Pulp Fiction special screening on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival. Ahead of the film’s 30th anniversary screening, Thurman made her grand entrance at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. in the aforementioned noir numbers, starting with a sleek high-neck T-shirt underneath a collarless button-down jacket. The monochromatic theme continued with her high-waisted pleated trousers and even onto her summer-ready leather thong sandals. And now, a moment for her eye-catching belt from Rabanne’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection. The staple accessory featured an exaggerated oval-shaped metal buckle in silver that coordinated to the buttons on her jacket as well as her striking Khaite hoop earrings. Letting her belt grab all the attention, the Golden Globe Award winner rounded out her OOTN with a timeless black top-handle bag from Coperni.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

While we love the pastel renaissance that spring inevitably brings, Thurman’s most recent red carpet appearance demonstrates that a head-to-toe black look is en vogue all year round. This season, take a break from baby pink and pastel yellow by shopping the curated edit of Thurman-approved onyx pieces below.