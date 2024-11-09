When it comes to shoe shopping, most celebrities tend to stay loyal to one or two luxe labels. For Meghan Markle, it’s Aquazzura; Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are loyal to Christian Louboutin; and Kim Kardashian is a hardcore Balenciaga enthusiast. However, some stars’ footwear collections are all over the map (in the best way, of course). Take Katie Holmes, for instance. Instead of pledging fidelity to one shoemaker, the fashion muse sources her go-to shoes from numerous high-end designers — from Gucci to handmade Italian label, Yuni Buffa.

While Holmes may not stick to one brand, she certainly has her preferred styles, starting with Gucci’s best-selling Jordaan Leather Loafer in black. She’s owned these horsebit kicks since 2016, and over the years, they’ve become a staple in her street style rotation. Another signature silhouette in Holmes’ everyday wardrobe are ballet flats, specifically the burgundy square-toe piece from Mansur Gavriel. This year alone, she’s worn the timeless slip-ons over five times, typically alongside textured maxi skirts or wide-leg jeans. In the same realm, she also has an affinity for eccentric Mary Janes. Whether they’re metallic, studded, or in a vibrant hue, she frequently uses the strap shoes to spice up a seemingly simple ‘fit. Most recently, on October 6, Holmes elevated a tan sweater and pleated midi skirt combo with metallic gold Mary Janes (more on those later).

If you’re a fan of Holmes’ footwear options (who isn’t?), keep scrolling to stock up on her favorites.

Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers

Diamond / BACKGRID

Holmes and the Gucci Jordaan Loafers go way back — to December 2016, to be exact. The classic slip-ons have supported her through every season, but she’s especially fond of them in the colder months. In March 2023, she proved the versatility of the black loafers by pairing them with pinstripe capris, a green puffer jacket from Rag & Bone, and a “fits everything” shoulder bag.

Yuni Buffa Lola Mary Janes

Robert O'Neil / BACKGRID

As longtime admirers of Holmes know, her affinity for statement flats knows no bounds. While she loves a basic neutral pair, she’s always on board for an unexpected shade — specifically, these metallic gold flats from Yuni Buffa — one of her all-time favorite brands. On October 6, Holmes’ bow-embellished ballets married a cozy cashmere sweater from Falconeri and a pleated Miu Miu skirt with major collegiate vibes.

Mansur Gavriel Ballet Flats

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

As fun as her metallic Mary Janes are, Holmes knows you can never go wrong with a classic ballet flat in a timeless hue. Take these square toe ballerina’s from Mansur Gavriel, for example. Thanks to the deep burgundy shade, they can easily be dressed up or down. During a stroll in NYC this summer, she styled them with a printed skirt set from Faithfull The Brand. However, she often wears them alongside jeans of any wash.

Adidas Samba OG Shoes

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Similar to other stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson, Holmes has been a loyal fan of Adidas Samba sneakers since long before the 2023 renaissance. In fact, she first wore the sporty shoe back in 2017, and her affinity for them hasn’t wavered. This year, her favorite color-way is the OG black-and-white pair, complete with soft leather uppers, suede overlays, white leather stripes, and a charcoal gum sole. In May, they peeked out from underneath wide-leg mid-wash jeans, a chunky knit Toteme sweater, and a bright orange shoulder bag.

Khaite Davis Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everyone has that one shoe that they’d buy over and over again in every color possible. For Holmes, that’s the Khaite Davis Boot. She owns the leather knee-highs in black, brown, zebra, and snake print — all of which gets equal wear. Her slouchy black pair is often spotted at various A-list affairs, more specifically, in the front-row at fashion week shows. Outside the Ulla Johnson Spring/Summer 2023 presentation, Holmes posed in the boots and a patterned layered look from the New York-based atelier.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The celebrity set has a love-hate relationship with Birkenstocks. Like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Julianne Moore (to name a few), Holmes is a hardcore devotee. She usually wears them in the spring, next to flowy elevated basics. In April, she looked chic in black Birkenstocks, loose linen trousers, a blue button-down, and a Saint Laurent “fits everything” bag.

Miu Miu Lace-Up Ballerinas

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

These lace-up ballet shoes from Miu Miu are a relatively new addition to Holmes’ collection — she first wore them in June 2024. But, they’ve quickly become one of her most treasured styles. Instead of leaning into the balletcore aesthetic, she embraces their edgy aura with moody hues. While on the Lower East Side in August, Holmes was photographed in a vintage burgundy jumpsuit from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 1995 and a Khaite carry-all.

Chloé Nama Stitch Sneaker

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As much as Holmes loves her Adidas Sambas, they aren’t the only sneakers in her closet. When she’s in the mood for a chunkier, boho-inspired moment, she’ll go with these stitch-detailed walking shoes from Chloé. More often than not, Holmes will sport them with other avant-garde designs from the label. In July 2022, all eyes were on her head-to-toe Chloé co-ord, which spotlighted a knitted striped poncho, tank dress, and scarf.