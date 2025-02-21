Once hot pants re-emerged in the Spring/Summer 2023 runway circuit, Bella Hadid was one of the first fashion muses to board the bandwagon. Since then, her affinity for micro shorts has dominated the street style scene. In 2024 alone, the supermodel pulled off leather shorts, a pleated Gucci skort, boxer briefs, and Daisy Dukes (on multiple occasions). But on Feb. 20, she finally adapted the barely-there bottoms for winter. At an L.A. party for her upcoming collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, Hadid paired black mini shorts with tights, plus a few country-cool pieces, of course.

After the A-list affair, the multi-hyphenate was snapped by the paparazzi outside Stella Restaurant, an Italian hotspot in the heart of West Hollywood. Hadid started her OOTN with a black matching set, complete with a long-sleeve top and complementary short shorts. The label behind the look is unknown, but fans believe it might be from her Frankies Bikinis collection, which debuts on March 4. The boat-neck top featured the word “Lucky” embroidered in red cursive atop her chest. The back of Hadid’s high-waisted briefs were decorated with the same lettering. From there, she upped the wintery vibes with black semi-sheer hosiery.

Given she’s currently in her Western-inspired era, Hadid’s outfit wouldn’t be complete without one country-coded staple. This time, she chose vintage cowboy boots from Dolce & Gabbana. Her latest archival find debuted in the early 2000s, and spotlighted numerous Y2K accents, including stiletto heels and butterfly-shaped details. Surprisingly, Hadid didn’t carry a purse. Instead, she accessorized with silver drop earrings, mismatched rings, and oversized sunglasses from Chanel.

So, if you’ve shied away from shorts this season, take cues from Hadid and give it a go. Then, once spring rolls around, swap tights with chunky socks and you’ve got a whole new look.