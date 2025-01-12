You may have reacted to last spring’s capri comeback in one of two ways. Some likely had cringe-y flashbacks of their low-slung pair circa 2003. Or, on the other hand, perhaps you’ve been patiently awaiting the day it was time to give your calf-baring bottoms another moment in the sun. For those firmly in the latter camp, here’s some good news: You needn’t put your capris on the back burner until the weather warms up. In fact, with some creative styling techniques, the pants are a must-have in the winter.

Depending on where you reside, you may be able to get away with wearing your capris sans hosiery. But if not? Stylist and brand consultant Ana Tess has a sound suggestion: Layer the bottoms over black opaque tights, which she says is a classy way to wear the pants. “Otherwise, go for lace tights with a belt,” she tells TZR. Tess continues, “In terms of shoes, if you are planning to be outside for a while, get a pair of Kiko Kostadinov flats with fur inside (their sock boots would look fabulous as well) or KNWLS furry boots.” A leather or suede bootie would work with the bottoms, too.

And while the look du jour in 2024 was a form-fitting silhouette, Paris Emily Nicholson and Saskia Teje Jenkins, the founders of Aussie label Amelie Teje, are noticing the next wave of styles taking on new forms. “The body-snatching capri pants that were usually worn at night are being swapped for loosely fitted, relaxed daytime versions,” the duo explains. A roomier fit allows for more layering underneath — which you’ll want to take advantage of during the rest of winter.

On that note, gather cold-weather styling inspiration from the five capri outfits below.

Suit Up

“Another great idea is to get a capri suit with a broader opening around the knee and pair it with tall-heeled fitted boots,” explains Tess. Alternatively, follow the stylist’s advice above and wear the bottoms over opaque tights. Here, influencer Renia Jaz went that route, and rounded out the look with a black heel.

Luxe Leather

Instead of the breezy linen separates you were likely paring with your capris over the summer, lean into warm winter-approved materials, such as leather. For instance, content creator Tamu McPherson styled her pants with a blazer in the luxe fabric underneath a toasty coat for additional warmth. Finish with calf-hitting boots or slide-on mules — it’s up to your comfort level.

So Sparkly

Should you feel yourself falling into a fashion rut this month, liven up your cold-weather outfits with a sparkly sweater and colorful plaid button-down. From there, lean into the wintery theme by wearing your black capris over bright red tights. Because your legs are fully covered, consider stepping out in ballet flats or open-toe sandals.

Up The Fuzz

Balance out the skin-baring bottoms with a practical coat — the fur-trimmed style above is a foolproof option you’ll reach for over and over. If you’re heading into the office, go for a nice cashmere sweater, polished black heels, and a functional yet stylish tote bag.

Layer It

If your city’s winter forecast rarely drops below the 50s, there’s no need to pile on heavy outerwear. Instead, layer lightweight pieces on top, such as a plaid blazer over a neutral pullover knit. As for the bottom half of your look, make a statement by teaming your capris with vibrant red mesh ballet flats (yes, the polarizing shoe is still on-trend).