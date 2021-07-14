Olivia Rodrigo Chose The Most Unexpected Shoes For Her Visit To The White House

Most people would love to meet the president, but few are actually able to have that chance encounter. However, if you’re a Gen Z superstar who has an Instagram following of 14.4 million (and counting) like Olivia Rodrigo does, then maybe you’ll be able to step foot in the White House. On July 14, Rodrigo arrived to the White House to meet President Biden and his chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to raise awareness about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. For the meet and greet, Rodrigo wore white platform heels with a Chanel blazer and skirt set. The outfit was modest yet still spoke to the 18 year old’s unique sense of style.

The two-piece pink tweed set felt youthful and vibrant as well as polished for the professional meeting. To complement the dressed-up look, the singer chose a structured black purse from Amina Muaddi. As for shoes, Rodrigo has an affinity for sky-high platforms (she’s worn them a few times already in her Instagram outfit pics), so it made sense she turned to Giuseppe Zanotti for a 5.9-inch heel. She styled the white ankle strap shoes with black socks, giving them a more elevated feel versus a red carpet vibe. As someone who is considered the next fashion it-Girl, Rodrigo managed to keep her ensemble fresh and cool, but also appropriate for the Oval Office.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Rodrigo’s White House visit was seemingly already in the works if you follow her on Instagram. When President Biden posted a photo of his younger self on the social media app with the caption, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?” Rodrigo immediately responded with: “I’m in! See you tomorrow at the White House!” The singer wasn’t making empty promises as she showed up and was ready to do her part in encouraging the public to get vaccinated.

Although you may not be meeting the president anytime soon (if you are, here’s another outfit idea for you courtesy of Jennifer Garner), Rodrigo’s look can be repurposed for multiple situations. The blazer and skirt can be worn with kitten heel pumps or flats to the office, for example, or if you’re partial to her platform heels — rock them with a flowing dress Jennifer Lopez style. Rodrigo’s exact shoes are still available to purchase below, along with some additional gravity-defying footwear.

