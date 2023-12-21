If you keep tabs on the sightings of New York’s resident cool girl — a.k.a. Katie Holmes — you know her off-duty outfits are just as en vogue as her red carpet rotation. And just like her attire for A-list affairs, there’s always an underlying ‘90s-inspired feel (perhaps that’s the lasting effects of Joey Potter). Indeed, Holmes’ most recent outings have consistently featured a touch of nostalgia. Some of the most noteworthy? The sleek slip dress she wore while out and about in September; her glitzy crystal-embellished two-toned jeans from April; and most recently, the chunky winter weather-approved accessories Holmes styled with an ultra cozy seasonal ensemble while doing some last-minute gift shopping.

On Dec. 20, Holmes stepped out to browse some shops in SoHo — and evidenced by the two giant hot pink shopping bags she carried, she was quite successful in her endeavors. Given the surprisingly warm weather in the Big Apple on her Wednesday afternoon shopping spree, the Dawson’s Creek actor opted out of a baggy puffer jacket or long trench coat and chose lots of layers instead. For starters, she wore a black pea coat which she buttoned-up for extra warmth over a matching top. On the bottom, she wore light-wash, straight-leg jeans and Adidas Sambas — two timeless staples in her ‘90s-inspired aesthetic. To round out her wintery wardrobe of the day, she threw a heavy-knit plaid scarf around her neck and a white beanie over her brown waves, both of which brightened up her moody neutrals.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While we love to go big or go home for a seasonal soirée, Holmes’ latest look is proof that with the right accessories, even a casual combo like jeans and a pea coat can feel elevated and chic. So, don’t be afraid to take a more laid-back approach to holiday dressing this season. Feeling inspired? Keep it cozy this year by shopping the Holmes-esque selection of styles below. Bags of gifts sold separately.