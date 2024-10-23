When a screening of an upcoming film is scheduled, usually it’s shown in a private theater in Hollywood, filled with the cast, crew, and other A-list attendees. But for a special Wicked showing on October 22, the venue was none other than Kim Kardashian’s house. The day after the reality star turned 44, she celebrated her birthday by hosting her famous family and the film’s leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at her home in Hidden Hills, L.A. Kardashian’s Wicked watch party featured Oscar-worthy decorations, themed cuisine, and a potential pajamas collaboration between the movie and SKIMS.

On the same level as Kardashian’s iconic Christmas parties (IYKYK), the SKIMS founder’s entire home was transformed into the Emerald City, with Elphaba and Glinda’s signature shades (green and pink) as the color scheme. According to Kardashian’s Instagram story, Grande and Erivo coordinated the entire affair, from the premiere-ready backdrops and pink floral arrangements, down to pink and green beverages. The close-knit co-stars even rolled out an emerald green carpet for the occasion. Instead of designer gowns, everyone wore SKIMS pajamas, including Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie Jenner, their children, as well as Kris Jenner, Grande, and Erivo. Most of the Kardashian-Jenner crew opted for emerald green button-downs and matching joggers, while the Grande channeled her character in a bubblegum pink set. The kiddos looked adorable in pastel printed PJs. (Fans are already speculating that these co-ords are from a future Wicked x SKIMS collab.)

Along with the family photo, Kim also gave her 360 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her Wicked pajama party, starting with the extravagant entrance. Her front door was adorned with a balloon and floral display in Glinda’s signature pink, of course. Before arriving in the movie room, Kim’s hallway was decked out in more lavish decor, and believe it or not, life-size cutouts of Erivo and Grande in their Wicked costumes. Inside the at-home theater the family was greeted by Wicked-themed toys galore.

Unfortunately, Wicked doesn’t hit theaters until November 22. However, according to Kim, who “loved it so much,” it’s certainly worth the wait.