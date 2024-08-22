The calendar is quickly approaching that tricky point of summer — when shorts are no longer an everyday essential but sweater weather is still a few weeks away. If you’re struggling to prep your closet for transitional styling, take it from the celebrity set: the missing piece to creating the ultimate summer-to-fall rotation is a versatile jumpsuit (or two). While Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Wilde have worn off-duty rompers all season long, Katie Holmes just became the latest A-lister to add the all-in-one to her street style rotation. On August 21, Holmes looked chic in a burgundy jumpsuit alongside a few of her tried-and-true accents, including Miu Miu Mary Janes.

During an early-evening romp around New York, the Dawson’s Creek alum was snapped by the paparazzi on the Lower East Side. Holmes smiled for the swarm of photographers in the autumnal assemblage, starting with the aforementioned dark red one-piece. The short-sleeve jumpsuit — complete with a V-neck and a cinched waist — was also adorned with a subtle gridded print from head-to-toe. Underneath her linen bottoms peeked black patent Mary Janes from Miu Miu. While she frequently opts for seemingly simple ballet flats, this time her Miu Miu slip-ons gave the final ‘fit an edgy flair thanks to the duo of buckles covered in silver statement grommets. The rest of her laidback look featured classic Holmes pieces, most notably, a brown leather tote bag courtesy of Khaite — her go-to carry-all for summer outings in NYC. From there, she popped on oversized sunglasses from Austin-based eyewear brand, VADA in a similar burgundy shade as her jumpsuit. For just a splash of summer styling, the fashion muse accessorized with a slim pearl necklace and micro mini gold hoop earrings.

If you’re familiar with Holmes’ daily attire, you know fall is truly her time to shine on the fashion front. So, you have a lot to look forward to as the chilly months draw near. As you await her next easygoing ensemble, channel her latest OOTD via the curated edit below.