While New York is undeniably flooded with celebrities, only a few stars regularly join the street style scene. Longtime New Yorker Katie Holmes is certainly within that crowd. Whether she’s running errands or grabbing lunch with her daughter, Suri Cruise, the Dawson’s Creek alum never turns down the chance to deliver a chic off-duty outfit. Her laidback looks have increased since late September, when her run in the Broadway revival of Our Town began. Most recently, on October 9, Holmes looked effortlessly cool in red Mary Janes just a few hours before appearing onstage at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

While out and about in her Chelsea neighborhood, Holmes was snapped by the paparazzi on her latest Instagram-worthy errands run. Armed with a “fits everything” oversized tote bag from Ukrainian brand, Bevza, the A-lister started her OOTD with a striped Toteme button-down underneath a quilted jacket from UK-based label, Marfa Stance. This pastel green topper is quickly becoming Holmes’ go-to outerwear option for fall — in late September, she paired it with Balenciaga high-top sneakers and dark-wash denim. This time, Holmes styled the cropped jacket with two-tone jeans from Paige in two complementary light-wash shades. She added a touch of color to her final ‘fit with raspberry red Mary Janes — the newest addition to her enviable footwear collection. In true Holmes form, she skipped jewelry and instead accessorized with tortoiseshell aviator sunglasses.

Robert O'Neil / BACKGRID

Now that Our Town is up and running (eight times a week, to be exact), keep an eye out for more Holmes sightings in the coming days. In the meantime, you can channel her Mary Janes-clad co-ord via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact coat is still available to shop — for now, that is.