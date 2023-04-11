Have you checked in on the Swifties in your life? On Saturday, media outlets said that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, supposedly parted ways, and fans have been mourning the couple’s reported split. In fact, the pop star’s enthusiastic followers are paying their respects by leaving flowers at her former apartment on Cornelia Street. The “Anti-Hero” singer, however, isn’t letting the rumor mill get to her, as she stepped out on April 10 for the first time since the breakup announcement went public. For the outing, Swift paraded around Manhattan in Mary Janes heels from Sam Edelman. The style is still in stock, so for Swifties in mourning, perhaps a new pair of shoes will bring you out of the funk.

She was all dressed up on Tuesday evening to grab dinner at Via Carota with fellow musician Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley. (The West Village restaurant is just a few blocks from Cornelia Street — a coincidence? We think not.) Swift went for a glamorous outfit, as seen in the video below, by pairing the trend-forward sling-back pumps with Area’s Embellished Cutout High-Rise Jeans — a top denim trend this spring — and Paco Rabanne’s Small 1969 Moon Top-Handle Bag. Lastly, she grounded the attention-grabbing pieces with a simple black tee.

The Grammy-winning singer has been on a crystal kick lately, having donned multiple glitzy numbers — you know the viral Versace bodysuit we’re referring to — thus far on her Eras Tour. And now that she’s newly single, you may expect some killer revenge looks from the 33 year old. In addition, she might have plenty of lyrical fodder for her next album (we’ll be waiting for the songs).

If you want to recreate Swift’s latest outfit, get her exact Mary Jane pumps ahead. We recommend you nab your size now if you see it because all the Swifties will be after this piece shortly. Then, pick up the accompanying pieces like a pair of denim and a sparkly bag, to complete the look.