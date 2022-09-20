Florals and foliage aren’t exactly groundbreaking concepts in fashion, but dressing like a literal flower could be. On Sunday, celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach shared a behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot of his client Zendaya, who wore a custom Loewe dress in chalky white that was intended to look like a lily. Curiously, the Euphoria star had the high-fashion moment barefoot in a subway-tiled shower while wearing the aforementioned number, which featured a thigh-high slit, an asymmetrical neckline, and a massive lily complete with a green and yellow pistil attached to the bodice. Her dewy skin and wet-looking locks of hair evoked the notion that Zendaya was meant to appear as a freshly watered bloom.

“Plucked from a beautiful garden ..... a Lily named @zendaya wearing custom @loewe Thank You @jonathan.anderson#fLAWless,” the stylist wrote in the caption of the video. A day later, Zendaya and Loewe’s Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson (who is also the founder of JW Anderson), shared one of the resulting shots from the photoshoot to their respective Instagram pages, dubbing the dress “a little preview of Loewe SS2023.” Anderson’s upcoming collection for the Spanish brand will show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30. This major sneak peek courtesy of Zendaya shouldn’t come as a surprise as she is a lauded fashion maven.

Anderson just debuted JW Anderson’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection during London Fashion Week and flaunted the streetwear-infused avant-garde style that has become his signature. As an added layer of interest, that collection had nature motifs woven throughout, with photos of dolphins, palm trees, and fiery sunsets printed on a series of unitards and bodysuits, as well as bubble-shaped mini dresses and gowns made of netting. Before that, in June, Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection featured pieces with grass sprouting from them, in collaboration with Spanish bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona, who experiments with cultivating plants onto fabric and garments.

From the Instagram teaser, it seems that Anderson’s upcoming Loewe womenswear collection could explore similar themes in its own exaggerated way. However, if you’re looking to get a similar look ASAP, you can shop from TZR’s edit of fantastical, floral finds, ahead.

