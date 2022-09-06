Katie Holmes & Jennifer Aniston Turn To This Brand For Easy-To-Layer Jewelry

As all fashion girls know: an outfit isn’t complete without accessories. While some prefer standout shoes, statement handbags, or playful hats, others reach for dazzling jewelry to give their ensembles a luxurious finishing touch. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Meghan Markle, for example, regularly incorporate their favorite Cartier Love bracelet or Jennifer Fisher hoops into their looks. The latest star to showcase her love for a well-curated jewelry stack was Katie Holmes, whose BaubleBar necklaces were smartly layered together while she was out in New York City.

The actor reached for four gold necklaces from the brand to give her casual outfit an elevated feel. If you take a closer peek at her necklaces, you’ll notice the thoughtful balance between simple pieces and statement jewels. For the base, she wore a sleek herringbone necklace, a simple chain with diamond studs throughout, and a paper clip chain. Then for added flair, she finished off the layered pieces with a colorful pendant necklace that featured zodiac signs and pavé diamond detailing.

It appears that celebrities love BaubleBar for its affordable and on-trend jewelry selections. Holmes isn’t the only star to rep the brand as other A-listers have worn its pieces, too. Jennifer Aniston rocked a bevy of BaubleBar rings back in May 2022 while appearing on The Ellen Show and in 2021, Lizzo wore a personalized Saga Charm necklace from the label while on vacation.

Michael Simon

Jewelry aside, Holmes wore all of her It girl wardrobe staples to run errands in. She slipped into a pair of classic blue jeans, a white tank, and a button-down shirt of the same neutral hue. To complete the outfit, she wore black tennis shoes from New Balance. For those who can’t get her eye-catching necklace stack out of their minds though, shop her exact pieces ahead. Each item is less than $130, which means you can upgrade your jewelry collection without breaking the bank. Plus, you can wear the pieces layered together like Holmes did, or opt for a single strand for a super minimalist approach.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.