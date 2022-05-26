What makes Jennifer Aniston’s style so beloved by many is her ability to find wardrobe staples that last through the seasons — take her go-to aviator sunglasses, for example. Her formula for finding repeat-worthy items is simple: she looks for pieces with classic, minimalist designs that will complement almost anything. And it looks like she’s found the newest addition to her collection of repeatable jewelry favorites. For her latest appearance on The Ellen Show, she styled jewelry from BaubleBar with an ET OCHS sultry cutout jumpsuit to give the look a perfect hint of sparkle.

The frosty ring set from the New York City-based jewelry brand radiated on camera as the actor helped Ellen DeGeneres celebrate the talk show’s final episode. The ring stack had a little bit of glitz thanks to the opalescent baguette stones in Aniston’s Alidia Ring and the mixed stones on the Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring. While there’s nothing wrong with some shimmer, she kept the stack feeling sophisticated by mixing in a variety of gold details, such as the dome-shaped rings in the Maro Ring Set. The combination made for an eye-catching statement when styled together, but each of these rings can also be worn on its own depending on the occasion. If you’re heading to a quick lunch with friends or are working in an office, keep your accessories simple by sporting a few gold rings. For a night out on the other hand, take a more playful approach by stacking Aniston’s shimmery rings alongside your own jewelry staples.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The Friends star made sure to look extra fabulous for this bittersweet episode, as it wasn’t just any regular talk show interview. Aniston was actually the first-ever guest to appear on The Ellen Show (back in September 2003) and was brought back to complete the show’s 19-year run this week. For the emotional moment, the actor danced her way to the infamous white chairs and chatted with DeGeneres about the steps she took to move forward after the final episode of Friends.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ahead, shop Aniston’s exact ring stack from the sweet on-camera moment — you’ll be matching with the style icon very soon.