TZR Editors Share The Best Statement Necklaces To Elevate Your Basics
And your not-so-basic pieces, too.
By
Alison Syrett
2 hours ago
@foundrae
A little tip all fashion editors know: The easiest way to make a simple top feel more exciting is to layer it with sparkle and shine. Ahead, the best statement necklaces — both bold and subtle — to do just that, all approved by the TZR team.
@completedworks
We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
@dameshopdame
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.