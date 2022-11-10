At this point, you might be used to seeing celebrities in “naked” dresses — the look has become quite the trend. Though, you may have forgotten that supermodel Kate Moss proudly wore the style way before it became ubiquitous, and Moss’ sheer party dress on Wednesday proved to be a reminder of just that.

The model stepped out in London for an event at the nightclub Annabel’s that was celebrating Diet Coke’s 40th Anniversary. (Moss was named creative director of the brand in the U.K. earlier this year.) She wore a shimmering, gossamer-thin sheath gown, with a draped neckline that nearly plunged to her navel. She went braless and instead focused on jewelry by dressing up her chest with layers of necklaces. A pair of black, low-rise underwear peeked out from underneath her dress. As for shoes, she wore towering black, patent leather platform pumps.

The getup is reminiscent of one she wore in 1993 for the Elite Model Agency Look of the Year party. There, she wore a sheer slip, again sans bra and with a similar pair of black underwear. It’s proven to be a memorable fashion moment, but Moss recently revealed the whole thing kind of happened by accident. “I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came the next day in the newspaper,” she admitted to British Vogue in a video released earlier this year. “It was the flash that made it look naked.”

CRYSTAL PIX/BACKGRID

Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Almost thirty years later, she can still rock the style. Plus, she’s passing on her knowledge to the next generation. When her daughter, Lila Grace Moss, tried to wear nipple pasties under a sheer dress, Kate was aghast, according to a separate Vogue interview. “Never wear a pasty! That’s my advice to the younger generation,” she said. “They are so prudish nowadays.”

If you want to pay homage to Moss’ iconic ’90s style, there are ways to recreate her look. Below, you can see and shop TZR’s outfit edit, which also seems just festive enough to mix into your rotation of holiday looks for the upcoming season.