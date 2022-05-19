There’s one thing Kate Middleton favors consistently when dressing for her royal engagements: reliability. Once she finds a look — or brand — that just works, she can’t help but wear it on repeat. The statement holds true for her Royal Garden Party outfit, which was her first engagement of this kind since 2019. True to form, Middleton wore a coral coat dress by Emilia Wickstead — one of her go-to designers and a brand she’s been wearing for years. This time, she paired it with a medley of coordinated accessories to round off her eye-catching, springtime-appropriate look.

On May 18, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Buckingham Palace in a vibrant monochromatic ensemble. Middleton fans will likely find her frock oddly familiar, and for good reason — the Duchess seems to be especially fond of this particular piece from Emilia Wickstead. The aforementioned coat dress features a structured shape, a plush wool fabric, and an elegant A-line skirt, all of which perfectly complement Middleton’s royal stature. (FYI: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has worn the brand before, too.) This time, she teamed it with matchy-matchy accouterments: a pair of pastel pink stiletto pumps from Emmy London, a flamboyant fascinator by Jane Taylor, and a set of morganite and diamond drop earrings from Kiki McDonough. Lastly, she completed the OOTD with a white, vintage Josef Point de Beauvais clutch for color contrast.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

In the years prior, Middleton wore the very same coat dress in a multitude of other color variations — blue, green, yellow, the list goes on. In fact, she loves the forest green version so much that she wore it for Saint Patrick’s Day Parade two years in a row, in 2012 and 2013. As far as recent public appearances go, she wore a pastel blue iteration of the frock for Easter in April 2022. (It’s worth noting that she donned other Emilia Wickstead designs in the past, too.)

Sadly, Middleton’s exact coat dress is not available to shop for the time being. You can, however, copy the royal’s garden party-ready look with similar coral-hued pieces that channel the same vibe, ahead.

