Kate Middleton’s New Ballet Flats Offer That Cool Yet Still Classic Look

Kate Middleton has mastered the art of curating a royal-appropriate wardrobe by finding brands that offer modest workwear staples and tailored pieces. For example, you’ve likely seen the royal sporting Emilia Wickstead, which is her go-to for coat dresses, or Alexander McQueen (a British fashion house she often turns to for polished shoes and trousers). The latest item to catch the royal’s eyes were beige slingback flats, which Middleton wore while attending the Royal Charity Polo Cup on July 6. (And in Middleton fashion, she will likely wear these shoes again and again as she has a habit of recycling her favorite pieces.)

The flats were designed by Camilla Elphick, a luxury British footwear and accessories label. (Additionally, this appeared to be the first time Middleton was ever photographed in them.) Since the polo match took place on a farm in Windsor, England, Middleton needed a shoe that would allow her to walk around with ease and still have it feel elevated with the rest of her ensemble. Luckily, the Alicia mules provided the best of both worlds as they were easy to wear thanks to the small heel and looked chic because of the pointed toe. The subtle pearl buckle on the strap of the slingback, too, made the footwear feel timeless and elegant.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Slingback sandals have become one of the most popular styles for summer 2022. The sleek footwear has received the celebrity stamp of approval, as stars such as Gemma Chan and Jessica Biel have sported the silhouette over the past weeks. It seems that Middleton, too, is on board with the look.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Though the shoes were the star of Middleton’s daytime outfit, her Emilia Wickstead dress also deserves your attention, as she reached for the ankle-length dress from her favorite designer to create a look that felt minimal and breezy. She completed the ensemble with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses from Finlay and Co. and oversized earrings from Sézane.

In the edit ahead, you’ll be able to shop slingback flats to add into your personal shoe collection. Middleton’s exact beige pair from Camilla Elphick is currently sold out, though you can still shop another color (there’s only a few sizes left) from the royal-approved brand.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.