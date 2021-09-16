Kate Middleton’s New Bag Was Inspired By Styles Jackie Kennedy Wore In The '50s

Kate Middleton’s style portfolio is filled with classic pieces. Be it a floral midi dress or a set of tailored co-ords, her outfits always carry an air of royal finesse. (She is the Duchess of Cambridge, after all.) On Sept. 15, Middleton made a public appearance at a military air base in London, and wore yet another put-together look consisting of timeless items. Her on-duty outfit consisted of a white top, beige blazer, navy trousers, and a handbag that matched her jacket. Upon closer inspection, you’ll see Middleton’s new taupe handbag is one she hasn’t carried before. (At least, not in the public eye.)

Fashion aficionados were quick to point out that the little purse Middleton toted was from British brand Tusting. Dubbed the Mini Holly handbag, it featured a top handle design and a simple gold clasp on the front with the brand’s name written on the bottom in subtle gold lettering. According to Tusting’s website, the accessory was inspired by the top handle bags worn by ‘50s fashion icons like Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy. Given Middleton’s penchant for dainty, feminine, and often versatile pieces, this handbag seamlessly fit in with her fashion aesthetics.

Meanwhile, her double-breasted twill blazer was from Reiss and her navy, wide-leg pants were from JIGSAW. She stood tall in a pair of Josie pumps from Emmy London and completed the look with a black croc-effect leather belt from Anderson’s and a set of under-$100 Gold Disc earrings from All The Falling Stars.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The outing to the military base was the first time the royal has stepped out in the public eye in the last two months. (Over the summer, Middleton went on vacation with Prince William and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.) At the base, Middleton met with military personnel and civilians involved in Operation Pitting. The initiative safely evacuated about 15,000 people from Kabul by the Royal Air Force.

For her re-emergence outfit, it’s no surprise Middleton stuck with basic wardrobe pieces that she loves like a blazer and pants. She hardly ever switches up her polished style. The addition of a new handbag, however, was exciting as she usually carries a clutch and this new design offered more room to hold her belongings in.

The minimalist accessory is still available to shop, so if you like it, purchase it asap. (The Mini Holly also comes in several other hues like red and sage.) It won’t be long before the “Kate Middleton effect” takes hold and the bag will sell out. Should this happen, however, there are similar taupe top handle bags you can still shop from the likes of BY FAR and BOYY.

