It’s always exciting to spot your favorite actor or singer in a covetable (and totally affordable) piece. Sure, a fresh-off-the-runway red carpet look carries an awe-inspiring factor, but when they’re wearing an item that’s within your reach, it feels more relatable. One of the budget-friendly brands that celebrities love is Zara. The popular retailer has many stylish stars on its fan roster, and they all love the Spanish retailer for its affordable staples that feel elevated and trendy.

For starters, take Kate Middleton. Her style file is filled with countless Zara pieces. Meanwhile, Emma Roberts practically wore the brand nonstop all throughout her pregnancy. As of late, Selena Gomez has also been sporting Zara’s elegant outerwear while Hailey Bieber continues to demonstrate an apparent liking for the label’s waist-cinching accessories. In short, there’s no lack of pieces you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe just like your favorite celebs do.

To see exactly what they like to wear from Zara, keep scrolling ahead. Take inspiration from their ensembles, then shop the exact (or identical) items to craft your own celeb-approved outfit.

Kate Middleton

Of all celebrities out there, Middleton is Zara’s biggest fan. The Duchess of Cambridge not only wears the retailer’s affordable pieces for royal engagements, but also doesn’t hesitate to re-wear them months (or even years) later. Take this red blazer, for instance: The royal first wore the bright-hued piece to England’s Euro 2020 match in June 2021 and again, just recently, while visiting the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski is a seasoned Zara regular. Here, she opted for a pop of color in her neutral look via a neon-colored top. The highlighter turtleneck with rib detailing is still available to shop. (She owns the same style in white, too.)

Emma Roberts

Street style snaps reveal that Roberts wore Zara’s billowy dresses and breezy tops nonstop over the course of her pregnancy. In November 2020, though, she shifted gears for the colder season and kept warm in a brown sweater dress.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

This $26 halter neck bodysuit is the model’s all-time favorite. She owns it in several neutral shades: white, black, and beige. She’s been wearing it for years, too, as evidenced on her Instagram page. (Fun fact: Gomez is a fan of this exact style, too.)

Elsa Hosk

Hosk owns a multitude of the brand’s pieces, including dresses, jumpsuits, hats, and more. She does, however, have a trusty go-to Zara piece: leather pants. In particular, she repeatedly wears the brand’s faux leather style.

Selena Gomez

As of late, Gomez has been sporting the brand’s cream-colored coats while on set for Only Murders in the Building. (She stars in the murder mystery show as Mabel Mora, one of the residents of the affluent Upper West Side apartment complex that becomes a crime scene.) The versatile outerwear matches everything, from UGG boots to a green blazer.

Hailey Bieber

The model and street style trendsetter repeatedly demonstrated her liking for the brand’s waist-cinching accessories. Her favorite belt from Zara is made from black leather and sports an oval-shaped buckle. (Though she does like to change things up every now and then and wear a thicker, textured style.)