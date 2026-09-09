One of the most relatable elements of Kate Middleton’s royal style? She rewears pieces in her closet over and over again. While accompanying Prince George to his first day of school at Eton College (equivalent to high school in the United Kingdom, for those of us across the pond), the Princess of Wales flexed that practice with a green Emilia Wickstead dress. She previously wore the emerald “Kate” dress in November 2023, which was customized with a square neckline. In addition to the midi-length piece, she’s worn the same style in various blue and green shades over the years, making it one of her go-to silhouettes.

To finish her look, Middleton slipped on sheer tights and brown pointed-toe pumps. The royal dressed up the ensemble with Laura Lombardi’s gold Portrait chain-link necklace. Of course, she also wore her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring from Prince William, which previously belonged to Princess Diana. It was both formal and practical for the rainy day, when she and William dropped off their son at the educational academy. The institution was also where the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and stars like Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston attended as teenagers.

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Middleton has reworn pieces from her closet for years, and has a range of favored styles as a result. Colorful dresses and coats are the most-worn in her wardrobe, including a green Alexander McQueen winter coat and several polka-dot dresses by Alessandra Rich. Gianvito Rossi’s “Gianvito” pumps are one of the princess’s longtime go-to shoes, which she owns in at least five colors. She’s also embraced the practice with formal red carpet looks, like her gold and white McQueen gown from the 2020 BAFTAs — which she originally wore on a trip to Malaysia in 2012.

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Wickstead is a brand Middleton wears often, among a range of British and female designers. The princess also gravitates to pieces from McQueen, L.K. Bennett, Erdem, and Jenny Packham, as well as styles by Reiss and Barbour. The royal’s green dress continued her dedication to supporting UK-based talent, as well as her own sustainable fashion habits. After all, rewearing pieces from your closet is one of the easiest ways to add an environmentally friendly element to your personal style. As London Fashion Week approaches, perhaps Middleton will discover another designer to add to her rotation — from the front row, of course.