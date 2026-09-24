One of Kate Middleton’s most defining fashion traits? Aside from her prim and polished personal style, the Princess of Wales has always been known for rewearing pieces from her closet. Over the years, Middleton has become renowned for bringing back items from past years and red carpets to the present, no matter how bold, colorful, and memorable they may be. It’s a refreshing way to see a public figure get dressed, given that most people who aren’t famous or part of the royal family “shop” their closets every day. Within that practice, however, Middleton certainly has a select few items that she wears the most, and we found six of them that you can still shop today.

Shoes and accessories are the most commonly re-worn pieces in Middleton’s closet. Nude and lightly colored pumps — particularly Gianvito Rossi’s signature pumps — have made frequent appearances in the Duchess’ outfits over the last 15 years. Her white Superga sneakers have also proven a reliable shoe option on more casual outings, especially when in nature and enjoying family time with Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Beyond footwear, there’s also plenty of classic British outerwear, plush cold-weather sweaters, and more from Middleton’s closet that are still on the market right now.

Below, check out six of Middleton’s most-worn pieces that you can add to your own closet as fall begins.

Go-To Pumps

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For over a decade, Middleton has been wearing Gianvito Rossi’s classic Gianvito 105 pumps. The pointed-toe suede pump is a style the royal has worn for formal and diplomatic occasions. She loves them so much, she’s worn them in at least nine colors.

Favorite Cold-Weather Jacket

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Barbour has been a mainstay in British fashion for over a century, and many of its coats and jackets are worn for hunting and nature excursions by the royal family. Middleton’s particular Winter Defense Waxed jacket is a lined cotton style she’s thrown atop multiple cold-weather outfits over the years since first wearing it in 2012.

Best Dress(ed)

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Middleton often wears contemporary and luxury British brands in her day-to-day life, including Beulah London. The label’s Ahana dress is a midi-length style with a flattering attached belt, which Middleton has worn in both short- and long-sleeved versions to multiple events — including Wimbledon matches and the Young Victoria & Albert Museum opening.

Preferred Purse

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Middleton doesn’t often wear a bag, but when she does, it’s typically a ladylike piece she’ll recycle in future outfits. The Multrees Chain Wallet from Strathberry is a leather clutch style she’s carried in multiple colors for more proper events, including the Order of the Garter and Commonwealth Day Service events.

Everyday Jewelry

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Kate might regularly wear Princess Diana’s jewelry suite for fancier fêtes, but tends to mostly favor simple metal jewelry for daytime meetings and events. Laura Lombardi, whose jewelry she’s worn for years, counts Middleton as a fan of her Portrait necklace that can dress up casual looks and enhance even the most basic separates.

Classic Kicks

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Though Superga is known for its range of white sneakers, Middleton gravitates most to the label’s 2750 Cotu Classic style. She’s laced into the white canvas style numerous times, including her royal visits to Canada, Germany, and the Caribbean.