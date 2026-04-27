Since joining the royal family, Kate Middleton has been known to pay homage to Princess Diana through her wardrobe. Not only does she famously wear her late mother-in-law’s jewelry, but the Princess of Wales often echoes her personal style, too — as she did at commemorations for Anzac Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand, at the Westminster Abbey on Saturday. (This year marked the anniversary of the 1915 Allied landings at Gallipoli in Turkey.) There, Middleton recreated one of Diana’s iconic ensembles more than three decades later.

For the services, Middleton wore a bespoke navy coatdress by Givenchy, designed by its creative director, Sarah Burton — a look that nodded to an outfit Princess Diana wore in 1995 while visiting the Light Dragoons regiment in Germany. The fitted, tailored piece featured strong, structured shoulders and crisp white lapels that stood out against the deep navy hue. A red poppy pin was fastened at the shoulder, symbolizing remembrance for fallen soldiers.

Middleton paired the coatdress with a coordinating Jane Taylor hat, Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a DeMellier London bag. She further channeled her late mother-in-law by donning her sapphire and diamond drop earrings — a style the Princess of Wales wears frequently. The piece was originally gifted to Princess Diana by the Saudi royal family as a wedding present in 1981.

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As for Princess Diana’s look circa 1995, the royal wore a navy Catherine Walker skirt suit with white lapels — closely resembling Middleton’s coatdress — accented with a chunky pearl necklace, a wide-brimmed hat, a white skinny belt, and two-tone heels.

Middleton wasn’t the only royal to attend Anzac Day commemorations on Saturday. Princess Anne was spotted at the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner, wearing a forest green coat and navy hat — the latter echoing Princess of Wales’ accessory.