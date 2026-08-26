Kate Middleton is fairly predictable — and that’s a good thing. As a senior member of the British royal family, providing the people with a sense of stability is a crucial component of the job description. And that extends to the beauty routine. You can be all but certain that the Princess of Wales will pop up to an event with short, sensible nails (maybe colorful, but likely just glossy); her signature subtly smoked-out lids; and a bouncy brunette blowout. Except actually… maybe not that last one. Because Her Royal Highness was just spotted looking very blonde indeed.

On Aug. 24, Middleton was snapped leaving a church service in Scotland with the fam (including Princes William, George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte). In the pictures, taken through the family’s SUV, one can spot hints of Middleton’s new flaxen locks. Tucked behind her blazer, the long lengths bear a distinct golden glimmer throughout, with what appears to be a cooler, light brown base.

The shade is situated in the same color “genre,” so to speak, as one of the season’s trendiest hues: “Sunkissed brunette.” Described by master colorist Shvonne Perkins as “a true, deep chocolate brown mixed with hints of gold for a warm, dimensional, ‘been in the sun’ effect,” these colors make for great end-of-summer transitional shades, with their cozier bases and blingy reflectivity.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This actually isn’t the first time Middleton has gone blonde — in fact, her last foray into flaxen territory came around this same time last year, during the family’s same annual sojourn to Scotland. Maybe “summer vacation blonde” is one of the princess’ predictable moves after all.