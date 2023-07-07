You know a couple is truly in sync with each other when they dress alike. This relationship phenomenon has happened to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — the duo loves edgy leather pieces — as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William, who usually coordinate by wearing the same colors. In fact, if you study the royals’ wardrobes a little more closely, you’ll see that sometimes they even wear the same brands, at least for accessories. One of the labels they share a love for is sunglasses maker Finlay. On July 6, Middleton wore its shades to the Charity Polo Cup 2023, an annual event that raises money for different organizations, including East Anglia Children’s Hospices (of which she has been a patron for more than a decade).

Only a few days ago on July 2, Prince William also wore Finlay sunnies while taking in a cricket match with his nine-year-old son, Prince George. William wore an angular frame called Marshall in a grayish/translucent look. He styled the accessory with a blue summer blazer and button-down shirt, which was actually eerily similar to the colors Middleton wore to the polo game. For this outing, the princess paired her brown sunnies with a Beulah London dress, a coordinating pastel blue Mulberry bag, and Camilla Elphick beige slingback heels. As for her jewelry, she chose a pair of earrings from Lenique Louis and a bracelet from Sézane.

As Prince William participated in the polo game, Middleton cheered him on and at one point, took a break to get some Champagne and chat with Lee Thompson, the Wales’ communications secretary. It seemed like Middleton was thoroughly enjoying the nice day out and after the match wrapped up, she was quick to meet up with her husband. The two shared a cute embrace on the field, which, of course, was captured from all angles by the photographers at the charity event. The website Chronicling Kate said the duo reportedly raised 1 million pounds, or about $1.3 million USD, for organizations.

