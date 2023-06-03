Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is filled with pieces that speak to her polished and sophisticated style year round. Come winter, you may find her in tailored wool coats, jewel-toned pantsuits, or blazers while carrying out her royal duties, like visiting her patronages. Once the season warms up, though, she swaps her more restrictive, tailored pieces for breathable, laid-back summer dresses. Middleton might opt for a marigold yellow number that hits at the ankles or a billowy cotton smocked look, worn with her favorite shoes: espadrille sandals.

If you have trouble remembering exactly what the Princess of Wales has worn in past summers, let us remind you below. TZR has rounded up a few of the royal’s casual but chic dresses to provide style inspiration for your next three months. Spoiler alert: One of our favorite outfits from the bunch is her red, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress from 2017. The bright silhouette, which felt slightly bold for her quite conservative style, is an all-occasion look you can easily adopt into your own special occasion outfit rotation.

Without further ado, check out the five easiest, breeziest summer dresses in Middleton’s closet ahead. Should you love one (or all) of them, we’ve provided similar options to shop for each.

A Graphic Print Dress

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment

On July 2019, Middleton wore this Sandro printed dress to the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. The artful square print added playful personality to the otherwise classic design. She finished her look with Castañer espadrille wedges (another one of her staples) and drop earrings from Accessorize.

A Smocked Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

How fitting for Middleton to sport this royal blue dress! The smocked look from Tory Burch was one of several effortless pieces she wore while on a trip to Belize in March 2022. She completed the look with Sézane earrings, Stuart Weitzman wedges, and an Anya Hindmarch straw fan clutch — cute!

A Floral Dress

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment

Middleton wore this puff-sleeve, floral dress from Faithfull the Brand while visiting a hospice in June 2020. And while you could easily pull a color from the cheerful print to coordinate your accessories with, a neutral accent — as the royal proves with her timeless espadrille wedges — is another foolproof way to go.

An Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Dressed in a vibrant off-the-shoulder number, Middleton radiated in red at Queen Elizabeth’s birthday party in July 2017. And while the extra show of skin was definitely more daring for her, she kept things tasteful by sticking with understated beige heels and minimal jewelry.

A Polka Dot Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage

To attend a tennis match in July 2022, Middleton wore a polished yet easy look from Alessandra Rich. She often sports polka dotted pieces — see exhibit A and exhibit B — so if you truly want to channel her summer vibe, it’s best to invest in this pattern.