Sarah Jessica Parker’s love for skinny jeans runs deep. Throughout her decades-long career, the fashion muse has remained a steadfast skinnies supporter, whether she’s off-duty or portraying Carrie Bradshaw. Even as the divisive denim went out of fashion in the mid 2010s, Parker kept the slip-ons alive until their recent industry-wide resurgence. And now, as other celebrities finally follow her lead, Parker’s skinnies streak is stronger than ever. On April 21, the Sex and the City star approved the renaissance once again — this time in a gray pair, which looked straight out of her 2010s closet.

While en route to The Today Show to promote the upcoming third season of And Just Like That, Parker was snapped by the paparazzi outside New York’s Rockefeller Center. Her pre-show ‘fit featured multiple neutral numbers, starting with the aforementioned jeans. Parker’s latest body-hugging bottoms were gray and folded up at the hems. With this subtle styling hack, her jeans mimicked the look of capris — another Y2K trend that’s been recently resurrected (more on that later). From there, the gray monochrome continued with a long-sleeve T-shirt. Compared to Parker’s denim, the V-neck basic was in a slightly lighter shade. The elongated sleeves peeked out from under the black cardigan she layered overtop. For shoes, the Emmy winner chose pointy patent leather boots which stopped just above her ankle. Her carry-all of the day was Chanel’s Quilted Camera Case, also in cool-toned gray. Then, Parker popped on her favorite shield sunglasses from her 2019 collab with Sunglass Hut. A rectangular vintage watch completed her OOTD.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Longtime fans of SJP know her Monday morning ‘fit felt so on-brand for her — especially her rolled-up skinnies. Parker has folded the hems of her jeans for decades, and she’s certainly not stopping now. Why does she love this trick? We may never know. But it could be driven by her height (she’s only 5’3”). Back in 2010, Parker rolled up her denim at Japan’s Narita International Airport. Similar to her recent ensemble, she was spotted in gray skinny jeans, a matching tunic, and a statement jacket. This simple tuck ensured her lace-up heels weren’t hidden by the hems. In 2013, she gathered her pants again alongside statement sneakers from Isabel Marant. Fast forward ten years later, Parker wore makeshift capris on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. Thanks to her cropped bottoms, her taupe wedge boots were on full display.

If you want to emulate Parker’s aesthetic (who doesn’t?), you must give bunched-up skinny jeans a go. Channel her latest look by shopping the curated edit below.