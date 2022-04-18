Kate Middleton Adorably Coordinated With Princess Charlotte For Easter

It’s no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge love a good outfit matching moment. For their children’s royal Easter debut this weekend, they sought to go a step further and coordinated in spring outfits with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (The duo’s youngest child, 3-year-old Prince Louis was not in attendance.) Prince William and George wore navy blue suits. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s blue Easter dress was in sync with Charlotte’s floral dress for the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 17.

Middleton’s belted coat dress in pastel blue is by one of her go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. She accessorized with a matching blue handbag, coordinated suede heels, pearl cluster earrings, and a headpiece in a darker blue hue to keep her hair out of her face. Charlotte looked just as polished as her mother, in a light blue floral dress with a Peter Pan collar, matching ribbed tights, Mary Jane-style flats, and a navy cardigan that matched her dad and older brother in perfect visual harmony. She wore her hair down with a middle part and partial French braids.

Aside from all of the color-coordinating, another thing to note is that Middleton’s dress is actually a bespoke piece from 2017, a rewear from her visit to Luxembourg that year. (At that time, she wore the dress more minimalistic, with beige accessories and without a headpiece.) While this isn’t necessarily surprising, as the duchess makes a point of recycling her looks here and there, it is certainly something to admire — and an example, even, that certain looks never really go out of style.

Jeff Gilbert-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

For those who love and want Middleton’s look in 2017 or now, there are similar pieces available to shop, below. TZR has also included synchronized blue accessories that best match her latest look and correspond with 2022’s monochrome trend.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.